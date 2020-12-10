County outlines COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego released its plans Wednesday for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives.

A committee of independent experts was meeting Thursday to debate and vote on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use.

The vaccine will be distributed in phases determined by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, according to the county.

Phase 1

The first group to receive the vaccine will be critical care health workers, followed by long-term care facility residents and employees.

The county is expecting to receive approximately 28,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine once the FDA authorizes it for emergency use, officials said. While this won’t be enough to cover all of the individuals in the first group, the state of California expects a second round of vaccines to follow about three weeks later.

“There was just an announcement that Pfizer is decreasing the total number that it is producing,” Wilma Wooten said Wednesday in a news conference. “That will not affect the first round of doses that we are receiving but could certainly impact the second round or additional allocations. We don’t know what that will look like right now, but will be informed by the state.”

Vaccines will then go to essential workers — people who work in education, food and agriculture, police officers, firefighters, correctional officers and transportation workers, among others.

Following this group, vaccines will be prioritized for adults with underlying medical conditions and people over the age of 65.

Phase 2

Under the second phase, vaccinations will be available for children and young adults under the age of 30 and workers not included in the first two phases.

Phase 3

The final phase will include people of all ages who live in the United States.

The county said these phases could be revised if the advisory committee determines some groups are at higher risk of contracting the virus and need to be vaccinated sooner.

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection anticipates that everyone wanting to get vaccinated should be able to do so by June 2021.