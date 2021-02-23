County opens new vaccination clinic in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated by San Diego County will open Tuesday in the South Bay.

The walk-up site is located at the Border View Family YMCA at 3601 Arey Drive in Otay Mesa. The clinic will be open Sunday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic will be the only county-operated site giving first doses of the vaccine, according to a county spokesman. Vaccination super stations and other county-run clinics are only offering second doses.

The site will start by offering 500 vaccines a day but will be able to expand its operations to double that amount.

Appointments are required and can be made up to three days in advance.