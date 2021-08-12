County opens more testing sites as demand grows

SAN DIEGO — Due to increased demand, San Diego County is opening four more COVID-19 testing sites.

The sites include:

Lemon Grove Senior Center

Northgate Market San DIego

North County Lifeline

Border View YMCA

The testing site at North County Lifeline opened Wednesday and the site at Border View YMCA will open Sunday.

“In late July, we started to see a significant increase in demand for COVID-19 testing,” said Denise Foster, R.N., the county’s chief nursing officer and COVID-19 clinical director. “In response to the need, we quickly identified several new sites to increase capacity.”

The county opened six other locations last week, bringing the daily testing capacity to about 6,500 tests each day.

Over the last seven days, more than 15,000 tests have been conducted.

Testing is also available through pharmacies and other medical providers.