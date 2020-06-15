County reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

SAN DIEGO — County officials reported Monday that 170 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday and a man in his late 70s has died.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county has reached its goal of administering more than 5,200 coronavirus tests each day. As of Monday, a total of 9610 people have tested positive for the virus in San Diego County, he said.

A total of 320 people have died from COVID-19, county Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. Of the patients who have died, 305 or 95% people had underlying medical conditions that contributed to their deaths. Fourteen of the victims, or 4%, had no underlying health conditions. In one case, it was not clear if the patient had underlying conditions, Wooten said.

