County medical examiner assists hospital as morgue exceeds capacity

LA MESA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Registered nurse Christy Ashby manages IV tubing for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on December 14, 2020 in La Mesa, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s medical examiner began storing bodies over the weekend due to decreasing morgue capacity at a local hospital, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Five bodies were removed by a medical examiner vehicle from Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa after the morgue overfilled, officials told the newspaper in an email.

In recent weeks, four hospitals have notified the office of Dr. Steven Campman, the county’s interim medical examiner, that their morgues were nearing capacity, the newspaper reported. Campman said those hospitals “were ultimately able to handle the situation after contacting local funeral homes.”

As of Monday evening, it was not known whether the county was using its building in Kearny Mesa or refrigerated trailers for storage, according to the Union-Tribune.