Fletcher: County ‘highly likely’ to enter less-restrictive tier next week

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is “highly likely” to enter the state’s less-restrictive red tier for COVID-19 protocols next week, Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said Wednesday.

The news comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will likely meet its immediate goal of vaccinating 2 million people in its most vulnerable communities by Friday, a milestone he said would come with relaxing rules across the state.

By current standards, San Diego County’s 8.8% adjusted rate of new COVID-19 cases this week is too high to enter the red tier. But with state health officials now expected to raise that threshold to 10% next week, the region would qualify to drop into a lower level of restrictions.

The change could come as early as next Wednesday, Fletcher said.

