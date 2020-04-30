County face-covering requirement officially begins

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is officially requiring people to have face-coverings when they head out in public starting Friday, but it won’t be much different from what many people are already doing.

Officials ask that you always have a covering with you when you leave the house, and that you simply wear it if you are going to come within 6 feet of another person. So, for example, if you’re walking the dog or on a jog, bring a cloth mask, bandana or a scarf with you. When you see someone approaching, pull it up until you’ve passed.

People who violate the face-covering rules could be fined up to $1,000, but authorities say they are emphasizing an “education-first” approach, and they’ll be able to give warnings.

Watch Heather Lake’s report above, and learn more about the requirements here.