County extends hours at several COVID-19 vaccination sites

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three COVID-19 vaccination sites in north, east and south county will start offering evening hours starting Thursday, San Diego County public health officials announced.

The three clinics will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people with and without appointments. People are welcome to drop-in for a first dose or a second dose that is a follow-up to a dose received elsewhere.

“With 1.5 million San Diegans now having received at least one dose of vaccine, and with vaccination sites more widespread, we are able to improve convenience,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said Monday.

“By offering evening hours, the county is providing the public even more options to help get us to herd immunity and back to the things we love.”

The sites offering doses from 1 to 8 p.m. will be:

Oceanside: Sunday to Thursday at North Coastal Live Well Health Center, 1701 Mission Ave.;

Chula Vista: Sunday to Thursday at South Region Live Well Center at Chula Vista, 690 Oxford St.; and

El Cajon: Tuesday to Saturday at East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave.

County health officials reported 172 new COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the cumulative total to 276,692.

No new deaths were reported Monday, and the region’s total remains 3,712.

A total of 3,038,735 doses have now arrived in the county, with 2,830,008 of those administered. The county received 292,950 vaccines last week, 18,000 fewer than the week prior.

A total of 1,503,705 people have received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna, which is 74.6% of the county’s goal to vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people. A total of 1,086,420 — or 53.9% of the county’s goal — of the 16 or older age cohort are fully inoculated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hospitalizations remained steady, with 138 people in local hospital beds with COVID-19. Of those, 40 are in intensive care units, an increase of one from Sunday’s report. There are 55 staffed, available ICU beds in the county.

Of 6,672 tests reported Monday, 3% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.5%.

No new community outbreaks were reported Monday.

In the past seven days, 18 community outbreaks were confirmed. The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.