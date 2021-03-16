County extends applications for rent, utility help

SAN DIEGO — The county has extended the application period for anyone seeking help in paying rent or utility bills.

Applications for the County of San Diego’s Emergency Rent and Utilities Assistance Program will now be accepted through March 31.

The program aims to help San Diegans avoid evictions and housing instability. To be eligible, households must be renting and have experienced a financial hardship related to COVID-19, or have qualified for unemployment during the pandemic. Eligible hardships include a reduction in household income or incurring significant costs making you at risk of losing your home.

Households can’t earn more than 80% of the area’s median income to qualify. A single-person household can’t earn more than $64,700 and a four-person household can’t earn more than $92,400.

Once your application is received, the county will prioritize based on need and depending on where you live. Applicants cannot be receiving any other rental assistance.

First priority will be given to households with incomes below 50% of the average, individuals who have been out of work for three months or more and single-parent households.

The application can be found on the San Diego County Housing And Community Development Services website.