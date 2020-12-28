County closes 7 COVID-19 testing sites due to rain

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County temporarily closed seven of its coronavirus testing sites Monday due to rain.
Residents planning to visit a closed testing site were encouraged to look for the nearest available site. The county’s COVID-19 testing schedule includes a list of open locations.
The following locations were closed Monday:
Chula Vista
- Aquatica San Diego
- South Chula Vista Branch Library
El Cajon
- Sycuan Market
Oceanside
- Oceanside School District Headquarters
San Diego
- Mexican Consulate
San Ysidro
- San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast
Valley Center
- Valley Center Elementary