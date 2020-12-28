County closes 7 COVID-19 testing sites due to rain

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County temporarily closed seven of its coronavirus testing sites Monday due to rain.

Residents planning to visit a closed testing site were encouraged to look for the nearest available site. The county’s COVID-19 testing schedule includes a list of open locations.

The following locations were closed Monday:

Chula Vista

  • Aquatica San Diego
  • South Chula Vista Branch Library

El Cajon

  • Sycuan Market

Oceanside

  • Oceanside School District Headquarters

San Diego

  • Mexican Consulate

San Ysidro

  • San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast

Valley Center

  • Valley Center Elementary

