County closes 7 COVID-19 testing sites due to rain

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County temporarily closed seven of its coronavirus testing sites Monday due to rain.

Residents planning to visit a closed testing site were encouraged to look for the nearest available site. The county’s COVID-19 testing schedule includes a list of open locations.

The following locations were closed Monday:

Chula Vista

Aquatica San Diego

South Chula Vista Branch Library

El Cajon

Sycuan Market

Oceanside

Oceanside School District Headquarters

San Diego

Mexican Consulate

San Ysidro

San Ysidro Port of Entry PedEast

Valley Center

Valley Center Elementary