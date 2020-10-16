County ‘sounds the alarm’ on rising case rates, more restrictions

SAN DIEGO — County health officials held a previously unscheduled briefing on the coronavirus Friday to discuss “the increasing case rate being reported in the region.”

Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said the special meeting was called to “sound the alarm.”

She said a recent spike in the county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is an “early indicator,” whereas higher numbers of hospitalizations and deaths may not be reported until the county has already slid into a more severe outbreak.

San Diego has been hovering just between the red tier — which currently allows many businesses to remain open for modified service — and the state’s more restrictive purple tier. Wooten and other officials warned Friday that if the county’s case rates stay at recent levels, it will be enough to push the region into the purple-level closures.

