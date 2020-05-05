County approves guidelines for reopening businesses

SAN DIEGO — As California begins to loosen restrictions on businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, leaders in San Diego have approved guidelines that will shape what that looks like on a local level.

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a framework for businesses that hope to open as early as this weekend. Stores and other companies that reopen will need to address the following five areas, according to the new plan:

Employee safety, including providing personal protective equipment for workers, new face-covering and hand-washing requirements, and strict procedures around sick leave, testing and tracking

Policies for returning workers, including reviewing and signing an agreement about the new guidelines, establishing safe entrance and exit rules, and introducing symptom or temperature checks

Workplace distancing, including new layouts that allow workers to stay farther apart, allowing some employees to continue working from home and changing the way workers move around the space during their shifts

Employee training, including posting new signs, hosting seminars and keeping workers up to date

Cleaning and sanitation, including new equipment and procedures that will regularly provide deep cleans for open businesses

Read the full guideline document here.

The county is preparing for some non-essential retailers to open their doors again, after Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state is moving into “Stage Two” of the state’s four-stage plan for lifting the stay-at-home order. Read more about the statewide plan here.

The Board of Supervisors today voted to support a framework introduced by Sup. Fletcher and Chairman Greg Cox, Co-Chairs of the County’s COVID-19 Subcommittee, to help businesses in SD County prepare to reopen safely when the time is deemed right by our public health experts. pic.twitter.com/qB1oSWknFd — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (@SupFletcher) May 5, 2020