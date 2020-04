SAN DIEGO — Animal adoptions and fostering at county shelters have been suspended, the San Diego County Department of Animal Services announced Wednesday.

The county said the animals in its care “are safe and well, and will be ready to meet you soon.”

The department is still providing services that can be fulfilled remotely — such as dog licenses — online or by phone, e-mail or mail.

— SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) April 2, 2020