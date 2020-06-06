County: 165 more COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County health officials reported 165 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Saturday, while announcing cities could open beach parking lots on Tuesday.

Officials said cities throughout the county could open beach parking lots at their discretion. Members of the same household will also be allowed to participate in active sports together, such as football, soccer or volleyball.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the Tuesday date was to allow jurisdictions to get through the weekend before the rule change and give cities time to change signage.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released information about the next stage of businesses allowed to reopen. This includes gyms, indoor museums, hotels, card rooms, wineries, day camps, campgrounds, family entertainment centers — such as bowling alleys — zoos, bars, TV and film production and even professional sports without spectators.

The COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, along with two deaths, brings the county’s totals to 8,345 cases and 296 deaths.

The deaths included a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. Both victims had underlying conditions, the county said.

Of those testing positive, 1,416 have been hospitalized and 401 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.

Of 3,863 tests reported to the county Friday, 4% were positive new cases.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 3.1%.

Although the region has not yet seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following both Memorial Day reopenings and demonstrations with thousands taking to the streets to protest police brutality, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said the county is still well within the incubation period for the illness from those dates.

On Wednesday, Fletcher identified 13 “triggers” that could cause the county to take industry-specific actions, pause all reopening efforts or even dial back reopenings. These triggers are divided into three categories: epidemiology and public health, with four triggers each — and health care, with five.

“All of our triggers are still green and we have no areas of concern,” Wooten said Friday. “But we are urging testing for all protesters and for those who have cleaned up the day after protests.”

However, if the county records seven or more community-based outbreaks in seven days, sees the intensive care bed availability come close to 20% of the total or if personal protective equipment at half the county’s hospitals drops below a 15-day supply for three consecutive days, the county will take immediate action.

“Any one of these criteria could force us to take action,” Fletcher said earlier this week, adding that if the county triggers one of the guidelines in two of the three categories, it would also be forced to act.

“It’s complicated, but it gives us our best and clearest sense of where we are,” he said.