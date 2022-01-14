Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

SAN DIEGO — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 13 reached 845,707 COVID-19-related deaths and 63.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 37% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 12, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 359 (102 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (14,901 fully vaccinated)

— -21.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#49. Plumas County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 383 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (10,064 fully vaccinated)

— -20.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#48. Mono County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 40.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 21.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,558 (225 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (8,921 fully vaccinated)

— -7.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#47. Lassen County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 265 (81 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (8,534 fully vaccinated)

— -58.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#46. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.9% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 215 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,612 fully vaccinated)

— -39.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#45. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 316 (88 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (12,545 fully vaccinated)

— -32.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#44. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,458 (6,508 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (294,393 fully vaccinated)

— -1.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#43. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,334 (22,298 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.1% (1,305,217 fully vaccinated)

— 16.6% higher vaccination rate than California

#42. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 410 (264 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (33,735 fully vaccinated)

— -21.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#41. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 639 (254 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (20,104 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#40. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 532 (2,310 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (296,677 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#39. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,099 (3,002 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.9% (196,543 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#38. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 674 (913 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (85,900 fully vaccinated)

— -5.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#37. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,311 (10,053 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (620,293 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#36. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,309 (11,543 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (716,468 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#35. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,157 (72,007 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (2,578,114 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#34. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,000 (2,830 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (175,074 fully vaccinated)

— -7.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#33. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 826 (450 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (27,472 fully vaccinated)

— -24.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#32. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,438 (12,162 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (582,421 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#31. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 684 (1,076 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (79,953 fully vaccinated)

— -24.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#30. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,389 (44,119 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (2,209,626 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#29. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,264 (227,245 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (6,995,742 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#28. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 79% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 320 (69 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (12,309 fully vaccinated)

— -14.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#27. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,384 (26,686 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (1,590,637 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#26. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 854 (672 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (36,106 fully vaccinated)

— -31.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#25. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 513 (1,125 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (111,410 fully vaccinated)

— -24.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#24. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,302 (32,172 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (1,375,969 fully vaccinated)

— -16.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#23. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,418 (3,127 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (147,141 fully vaccinated)

— -0.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#22. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (82.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,371 (2,484 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (148,731 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#21. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (617 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (80,435 fully vaccinated)

— -33.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#20. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 708 (3,900 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (295,465 fully vaccinated)

— -19.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#19. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 607 (527 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (57,029 fully vaccinated)

— -1.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#18. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,505 (32,811 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (1,170,238 fully vaccinated)

— -19.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#17. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 889 (1,360 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (64,298 fully vaccinated)

— -37.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#16. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 559 (2,605 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (236,093 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#15. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.4% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 738 (2,049 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (132,864 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#14. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,209 (13,946 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.0% (911,726 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#13. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 975 (4,363 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (282,807 fully vaccinated)

— -5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#12. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,209 (9,214 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (436,497 fully vaccinated)

— -14.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#11. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 694 (692 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (60,965 fully vaccinated)

— -8.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#10. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 833 (7,501 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (451,661 fully vaccinated)

— -25.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#9. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,020 (1,405 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (103,541 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#8. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 657 (1,267 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (113,394 fully vaccinated)

— -12.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#7. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.1% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,079 (16,753 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (989,321 fully vaccinated)

— -4.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#6. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 907 (2,348 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (220,024 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#5. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,178 (5,825 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (371,617 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than California

#4. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 836 (8,350 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (574,669 fully vaccinated)

— -14.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#3. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.6% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.1% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 522 (340 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (26,565 fully vaccinated)

— -39.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#2. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.9% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 843 (3,357 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (254,828 fully vaccinated)

— -4.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#1. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,121 (704 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (42,316 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than California