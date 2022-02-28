The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 123 (35 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (15,349 fully vaccinated)

— -23.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#49. Siskiyou County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 163 (71 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (20,782 fully vaccinated)

— -32.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#48. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 168 (475 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (179,276 fully vaccinated)

— -10.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#47. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 363 (198 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (27,995 fully vaccinated)

— -26.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#46. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 102 (9 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#45. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 204 (44 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (12,737 fully vaccinated)

— -15.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#44. Lassen County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 569 (174 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (8,696 fully vaccinated)

— -59.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#43. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 233 (1,040 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.1% (303,980 fully vaccinated)

— -3.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#42. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 106 (1,772 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.4% (1,344,081 fully vaccinated)

— 14.4% higher vaccination rate than California

#41. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 244 (97 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (20,580 fully vaccinated)

— -26.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#40. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 107 (821 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.4% (639,194 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% higher vaccination rate than California

#39. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 491 (772 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (83,533 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#38. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 383 (1,661 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (307,745 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#37. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 239 (324 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (88,403 fully vaccinated)

— -7.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#36. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 572 (159 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (12,968 fully vaccinated)

— -33.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#35. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 770 (2,139 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (139,029 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#34. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 77 (2,450 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (2,274,081 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than California

#33. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 248 (678 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (202,696 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#32. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 119 (1,005 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (599,525 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#31. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 252 (1,386 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (305,965 fully vaccinated)

— -20.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#30. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 550 (354 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (34,690 fully vaccinated)

— -23.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#29. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 279 (9,318 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (2,433,131 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#28. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 225 (22,577 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (7,228,019 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than California

#27. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 178 (4,397 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (1,423,613 fully vaccinated)

— -18.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#26. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 128 (1,128 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.8% (729,998 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% higher vaccination rate than California

#25. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 120 (120 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (62,131 fully vaccinated)

— -11.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#24. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 393 (712 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.4% (160,264 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#23. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 207 (163 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (37,690 fully vaccinated)

— -31.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#22. Mariposa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 227 (39 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (7,522 fully vaccinated)

— -37.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#21. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 148 (326 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (153,038 fully vaccinated)

— -1.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#20. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 122 (1,403 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (936,167 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#19. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 145 (2,792 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (1,631,051 fully vaccinated)

— 20.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#18. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 168 (1,284 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (454,725 fully vaccinated)

— -15.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#17. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 132 (2,868 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (1,214,195 fully vaccinated)

— -20.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#16. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 132 (238 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (82,476 fully vaccinated)

— -34.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#15. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 185 (116 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (44,356 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than California

#14. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 175 (338 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.2% (116,105 fully vaccinated)

— -14.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#13. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 307 (1,430 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (247,419 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#12. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 270 (234 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.5% (58,598 fully vaccinated)

— -4.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#11. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.9% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 264 (579 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (114,584 fully vaccinated)

— -25.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#10. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 85.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 295 (1,321 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (293,867 fully vaccinated)

— -6.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#9. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 156 (773 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.3% (382,040 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#8. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 170 (2,631 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.2% (1,028,088 fully vaccinated)

— -5.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#7. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 131 (521 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.1% (263,485 fully vaccinated)

— -6.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#6. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 568 (869 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (67,278 fully vaccinated)

— -37.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#5. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 284 (185 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (27,541 fully vaccinated)

— -39.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#4. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 73 (189 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.4% (223,706 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#3. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 426 (3,836 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (471,221 fully vaccinated)

— -25.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#2. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (3,170 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (597,160 fully vaccinated)

— -14.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#1. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 249 (343 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.9% (107,235 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% higher vaccination rate than California