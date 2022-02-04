Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 3 reached 895,801 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 75.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 2, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Mono County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 8.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 90.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 436 (63 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (8,968 fully vaccinated)

— -10.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#49. Glenn County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 40.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 785 (223 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (15,130 fully vaccinated)

— -23.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#48. Lassen County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,943 (594 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.2% (8,612 fully vaccinated)

— -59.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#47. Modoc County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 102 (9 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (3,635 fully vaccinated)

— -40.6% lower vaccination rate than California

#46. Siskiyou County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.7% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 220 (96 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (20,551 fully vaccinated)

— -31.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#45. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 893 (2,527 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (177,677 fully vaccinated)

— -9.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#44. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,026 (4,581 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (299,599 fully vaccinated)

— -3.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#43. Alameda County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 777 (12,994 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (1,326,411 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#42. Del Norte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,312 (365 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (12,821 fully vaccinated)

— -33.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#41. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,384 (3,780 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (200,262 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than California

#40. Colusa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 83% full in California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 524 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (12,537 fully vaccinated)

— -15.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#39. Monterey County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 835 (3,624 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (302,344 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than California

#38. Humboldt County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 658 (892 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (87,439 fully vaccinated)

— -6.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#37. Tuolumne County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,399 (762 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (27,794 fully vaccinated)

— -26.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#36. Lake County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 929 (598 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (34,233 fully vaccinated)

— -23.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#35. San Mateo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 692 (5,304 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (631,919 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#34. Stanislaus County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 824 (4,539 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (301,490 fully vaccinated)

— -20.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#33. Orange County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 720 (22,858 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (2,246,892 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#32. San Diego County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,179 (39,371 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (2,643,056 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% higher vaccination rate than California

#31. Amador County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (71.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 830 (330 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (20,397 fully vaccinated)

— -25.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#30. Ventura County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 720 (6,090 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.9% (591,744 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#29. San Francisco County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 552 (4,867 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (724,138 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% higher vaccination rate than California

#28. Los Angeles County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.2% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,585 (159,117 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (7,127,768 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than California

#27. Riverside County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 706 (17,445 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.7% (1,401,824 fully vaccinated)

— -18.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#26. Merced County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 952 (2,643 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (136,368 fully vaccinated)

— -29.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#25. Yuba County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 780 (614 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (36,885 fully vaccinated)

— -32.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#24. Tulare County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,033 (4,816 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.9% (242,063 fully vaccinated)

— -25.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#23. Santa Clara County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 858 (16,534 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.7% (1,613,746 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#22. Yolo County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.7% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 679 (1,498 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (150,744 fully vaccinated)

— -1.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#21. San Bernardino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 740 (16,139 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (1,193,493 fully vaccinated)

— -21.0% lower vaccination rate than California

#20. El Dorado County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 625 (1,206 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (114,893 fully vaccinated)

— -13.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#19. Shasta County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 611 (1,100 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (81,631 fully vaccinated)

— -34.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#18. Butte County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.4% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 678 (1,487 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (113,162 fully vaccinated)

— -25.4% lower vaccination rate than California

#17. Contra Costa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.2% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 839 (9,676 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (926,101 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#16. Mendocino County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 712 (618 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (57,950 fully vaccinated)

— -3.5% lower vaccination rate than California

#15. Kings County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.8% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,960 (2,997 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (65,961 fully vaccinated)

— -37.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#14. Sacramento County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 782 (12,130 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (1,008,789 fully vaccinated)

— -6.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#13. Nevada County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 871 (869 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (61,598 fully vaccinated)

— -10.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#12. San Joaquin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.1% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,111 (8,467 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (446,742 fully vaccinated)

— -15.3% lower vaccination rate than California

#11. Marin County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 554 (1,434 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.9% (222,268 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% higher vaccination rate than California

#10. Sonoma County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more availability than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 924 (4,567 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (377,415 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#9. Imperial County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,412 (2,559 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (154,193 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% higher vaccination rate than California

#8. Kern County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.8% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,231 (11,078 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (461,975 fully vaccinated)

— -25.9% lower vaccination rate than California

#7. Placer County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.6% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 700 (2,788 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (258,625 fully vaccinated)

— -6.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#6. Solano County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 810 (3,624 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (288,549 fully vaccinated)

— -6.8% lower vaccination rate than California

#5. Madera County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,330 (2,092 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (81,974 fully vaccinated)

— -24.7% lower vaccination rate than California

#4. San Benito County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.3% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (75.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.7% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 847 (532 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (43,388 fully vaccinated)

— -0.1% lower vaccination rate than California

#3. Napa County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.0% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 754 (1,039 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.3% (105,154 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than California

#2. Fresno County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.5% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.8% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,234 (12,328 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (586,780 fully vaccinated)

— -15.2% lower vaccination rate than California

#1. Tehama County, CA

– Inpatient beds occupied: 96.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than California overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (61.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more full than California overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 681 (443 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (27,017 fully vaccinated)

— -40.0% lower vaccination rate than California