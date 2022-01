Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 14 reached 846,638 COVID-19-related deaths and 64.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 37.5% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jan. 13, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Siskiyou County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (20,267 fully vaccinated)

— 30.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (62 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,796 (5,136 total cases)

— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#49. Trinity County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (5,793 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (19 total deaths)

— 20.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,718 (1,071 total cases)

— 47.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#48. Merced County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (133,128 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (708 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,124 (50,328 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

#47. Kern County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (452,340 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (1,929 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,227 (173,081 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#46. Tuolumne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (27,479 fully vaccinated)

— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (91 total deaths)

— 13.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,405 (8,937 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#45. Amador County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (20,126 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (71 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,122 (6,409 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#44. Tulare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.7% (236,436 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (1,188 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,301 (94,642 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#43. Madera County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (80,080 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (329 total deaths)

— 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,519 (29,136 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#42. Butte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (111,507 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (347 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,155 (28,835 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#41. Sierra County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (1,549 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,353 (251 total cases)

— 49.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#40. Calaveras County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (23,639 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (93 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,273 (5,175 total cases)

— 31.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#39. Glenn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (14,907 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (39 total deaths)

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,490 (4,966 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

#38. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (33,771 fully vaccinated)

— 21.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (117 total deaths)

— 6.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,945 (7,691 total cases)

— 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#37. Plumas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (10,080 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 64 (12 total deaths)

— 67.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,528 (2,168 total cases)

— 29.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#36. Stanislaus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (295,878 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (1,372 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,343 (101,008 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#35. San Bernardino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (1,171,755 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (6,198 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,933 (456,355 total cases)

— 27.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#34. Riverside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (1,377,815 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (5,551 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,116 (472,262 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#33. Sutter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (55,171 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (197 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,974 (16,460 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

#32. Colusa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (12,327 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,285 (3,509 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#31. San Joaquin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.4% (437,142 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (1,944 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,742 (127,599 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

#30. Fresno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (575,492 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (2,405 total deaths)

— 24.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,714 (176,980 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#29. El Dorado County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (113,522 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (174 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,351 (21,890 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#28. Inyo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (10,726 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (49 total deaths)

— 40.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,471 (3,332 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#27. Nevada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (60,982 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (110 total deaths)

— 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,905 (11,876 total cases)

— 27.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#26. Mono County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (8,922 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (4 total deaths)

— 85.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,017 (2,458 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#25. San Luis Obispo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (175,269 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (372 total deaths)

— 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,733 (38,881 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#24. Solano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (283,485 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (388 total deaths)

— 55.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,970 (58,060 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#23. Humboldt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (85,992 fully vaccinated)

— 5.5% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (122 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,533 (12,923 total cases)

— 42.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#22. Alpine County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (718 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,275 (116 total cases)

— 37.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#21. Sacramento County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (990,800 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (2,489 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,420 (208,288 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#20. Placer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (255,128 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (500 total deaths)

— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,781 (50,911 total cases)

— 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#19. Mendocino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (57,084 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (102 total deaths)

— 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,598 (10,061 total cases)

— 29.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#18. Santa Barbara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (294,832 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (578 total deaths)

— 33.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,822 (61,715 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#17. Yolo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (147,342 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (270 total deaths)

— 37.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,756 (28,128 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#16. San Benito County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (42,438 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (88 total deaths)

— 27.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,719 (9,873 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#15. Monterey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (297,113 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (646 total deaths)

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,776 (59,797 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#14. Ventura County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (583,014 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (1,220 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,930 (134,766 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#13. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (2,212,686 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (5,909 total deaths)

— 4.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,848 (439,765 total cases)

— 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#12. Los Angeles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (7,005,706 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (27,563 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,321 (2,040,078 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#11. Santa Cruz County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (197,400 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (232 total deaths)

— 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,616 (29,004 total cases)

— 35.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#10. Napa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (103,672 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (109 total deaths)

— 59.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,512 (17,234 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#9. Sonoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (372,178 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (416 total deaths)

— 56.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,360 (56,159 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#8. San Diego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (2,583,259 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (4,520 total deaths)

— 30.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,867 (563,065 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#7. Alameda County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (1,307,001 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (1,561 total deaths)

— 52.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,408 (173,958 total cases)

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#6. Contra Costa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.2% (913,050 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (1,077 total deaths)

— 52.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,759 (135,644 total cases)

— 28.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#5. San Mateo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (621,610 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (582 total deaths)

— 60.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,606 (81,301 total cases)

— 35.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#4. San Francisco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.3% (717,118 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (691 total deaths)

— 59.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,001 (88,167 total cases)

— 39.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#3. Imperial County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (149,066 fully vaccinated)

— 22.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (813 total deaths)

— 131.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,448 (46,115 total cases)

— 54.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#2. Santa Clara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (1,592,408 fully vaccinated)

— 23.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (1,976 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,950 (211,104 total cases)

— 33.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#1. Marin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.1% (220,208 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (251 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,809 (25,388 total cases)

— 40.4% less cases per 100k residents than California