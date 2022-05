The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of May 27 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 83.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.6% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 26, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Siskiyou County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (21,453 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (81 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,845 (7,334 total cases)

— 29.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#49. Yuba County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (38,860 fully vaccinated)

— 31.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (122 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,318 (17,557 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#48. Merced County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (144,686 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (823 total deaths)

— 29.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,026 (72,268 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

#47. Sierra County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (1,582 fully vaccinated)

— 27.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (4 total deaths)

— 41.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,982 (330 total cases)

— 54.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#46. Tuolumne County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (28,774 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (182 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,117 (13,683 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#45. Amador County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (21,046 fully vaccinated)

— 27.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (86 total deaths)

— 5.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,468 (9,329 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#44. Butte County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (117,163 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (426 total deaths)

— 15.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,546 (40,651 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#43. Calaveras County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (24,703 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (120 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,074 (7,838 total cases)

— 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#42. Kern County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (485,011 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (2,336 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,822 (241,448 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#42. Kern County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (485,011 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (2,336 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,822 (241,448 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#40. Tulare County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (255,264 fully vaccinated)

— 24.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (1,482 total deaths)

— 38.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,433 (137,217 total cases)

— 22.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#39. Plumas County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (10,366 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 69.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,286 (3,439 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#38. Lake County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (35,552 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (137 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,378 (11,833 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#37. Glenn County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (15,775 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 169 (48 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,481 (6,667 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#36. San Bernardino County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (1,246,471 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (7,568 total deaths)

— 51.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,639 (602,544 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

#35. Stanislaus County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (315,425 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (1,654 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,016 (137,754 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

#34. Riverside County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (1,458,856 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (6,480 total deaths)

— 14.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,649 (633,664 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#33. Colusa County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (13,070 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 57.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,158 (4,559 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#32. Sutter County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (58,822 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (226 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,822 (23,100 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#31. El Dorado County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (117,945 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (213 total deaths)

— 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,103 (31,054 total cases)

— 33.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#30. Fresno County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (613,779 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (2,763 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,032 (260,088 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

#29. San Joaquin County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (472,010 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (2,238 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,824 (181,577 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#28. Mono County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (9,041 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (6 total deaths)

— 81.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,016 (3,180 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#27. Inyo County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (11,367 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (56 total deaths)

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,077 (4,704 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#26. Nevada County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (63,373 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (127 total deaths)

— 44.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,843 (17,799 total cases)

— 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#25. Alpine County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (723 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,249 (127 total cases)

— 53.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#24. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (182,554 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (481 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,681 (58,550 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#23. Humboldt County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.6% (90,245 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (147 total deaths)

— 52.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,829 (21,457 total cases)

— 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#22. Placer County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.3% (268,081 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (626 total deaths)

— 31.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,328 (73,006 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#21. Solano County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (302,666 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (451 total deaths)

— 55.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,546 (91,974 total cases)

— 14.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#20. Sacramento County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (1,054,238 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (3,028 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,679 (320,945 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#19. Mendocino County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (59,902 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (124 total deaths)

— 37.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,479 (16,898 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#18. Santa Barbara County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.5% (310,374 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (693 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,151 (94,440 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#17. Yolo County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (156,254 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (319 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,131 (42,184 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#16. Ventura County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.4% (612,719 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (1,499 total deaths)

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,378 (189,319 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#15. San Benito County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (45,673 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (98 total deaths)

— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,109 (13,886 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#14. Orange County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (2,316,256 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (7,026 total deaths)

— 3.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,204 (609,875 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#13. Monterey County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (317,960 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (737 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,246 (96,561 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#12. Los Angeles County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.6% (7,385,439 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (31,845 total deaths)

— 38.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,266 (2,938,080 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#11. San Diego County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.5% (2,485,599 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (5,284 total deaths)

— 31.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,081 (837,288 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#10. Santa Cruz County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.7% (206,780 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (263 total deaths)

— 58.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,757 (53,979 total cases)

— 17.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#9. Sonoma County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (390,126 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (490 total deaths)

— 56.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,846 (93,163 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#8. Napa County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (109,303 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 104 (143 total deaths)

— 54.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,571 (28,336 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#7. Alameda County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (1,370,269 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (1,860 total deaths)

— 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,581 (293,830 total cases)

— 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#6. Contra Costa County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.6% (952,767 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (1,306 total deaths)

— 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,756 (216,355 total cases)

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#5. San Francisco County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (739,557 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (872 total deaths)

— 56.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,057 (150,367 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#4. San Mateo County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.8% (650,169 fully vaccinated)

— 17.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (711 total deaths)

— 59.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,598 (142,569 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#3. Santa Clara County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.8% (1,655,011 fully vaccinated)

— 18.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (2,304 total deaths)

— 47.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,413 (354,984 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#2. Marin County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 87.8% (227,180 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (293 total deaths)

— 50.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,614 (40,412 total cases)

— 35.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#1. Imperial County, CA

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (173,255 fully vaccinated)

— 31.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 509 (923 total deaths)

— 122.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,128 (67,281 total cases)

— 54.5% more cases per 100k residents than California