SAN DIEGO _ The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Apr. 1 reached 980,731 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 80.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 44.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of March 31, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Siskiyou County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (21,151 fully vaccinated)

— 31.6% lower vaccination rate than California

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 28.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



#49. Yuba County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (38,299 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than California

— 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than California



#48. Merced County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (142,069 fully vaccinated)

— 28.0% lower vaccination rate than California

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than California



#47. Tuolumne County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (28,317 fully vaccinated)

— 26.9% lower vaccination rate than California

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



#46. Sierra County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (1,565 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% lower vaccination rate than California

— 40.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 54.4% less cases per 100k residents than California



#45. Amador County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (20,727 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% lower vaccination rate than California

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



#44. Butte County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (115,783 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than California



#43. Calaveras County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (24,299 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than California

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than California



#42. Kern County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (477,745 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than California

— 10.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than California



#41. Madera County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (84,827 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than California

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



#40. Tulare County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (251,249 fully vaccinated)

— 24.2% lower vaccination rate than California

— 35.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than California



#39. Plumas County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (10,255 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than California

— 69.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than California



#38. Lake County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (35,100 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than California

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than California



#37. Glenn County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (15,563 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than California

— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



#36. San Bernardino County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (1,227,590 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than California

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than California



#35. Stanislaus County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (311,226 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than California

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than California



#34. Riverside County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (1,425,561 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than California

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



#33. Sutter County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (58,203 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than California

— 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



#32. Colusa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (12,941 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than California

— 56.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#31. El Dorado County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (116,719 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than California

— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than California



#30. Fresno County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (605,445 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than California

— 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than California



#29. San Joaquin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (464,108 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than California

— 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than California



#28. Inyo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (11,124 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than California

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than California



#27. Mono County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (8,947 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than California

— 84.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



#26. Nevada County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (62,426 fully vaccinated)

— 12.0% lower vaccination rate than California

— 44.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 25.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



#25. Alpine County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (715 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than California

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 51.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



#24. San Luis Obispo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (179,789 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% lower vaccination rate than California

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 13.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#23. Humboldt County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (88,839 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than California

— 53.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 36.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



#22. Solano County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (297,115 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% lower vaccination rate than California

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



#21. Placer County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (264,929 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than California

— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than California



#20. Sacramento County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (1,039,734 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than California

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



#19. Mendocino County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (59,149 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than California

— 38.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#18. Santa Barbara County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.5% (306,016 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than California

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



#17. Yolo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (153,949 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% lower vaccination rate than California

— 36.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



#16. Ventura County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (605,047 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than California

— 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than California



#15. San Benito County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (44,997 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than California

— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than California



#14. Monterey County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (312,502 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than California

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than California



#13. Orange County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (2,285,930 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than California

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than California



#12. Los Angeles County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.7% (7,294,443 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% higher vaccination rate than California

— 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than California



#11. Santa Cruz County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (204,072 fully vaccinated)

— 5.1% higher vaccination rate than California

— 57.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than California



#10. San Diego County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (2,566,482 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than California

— 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than California



#9. Sonoma County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (384,701 fully vaccinated)

— 9.4% higher vaccination rate than California

— 56.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#8. Napa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.5% (108,077 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than California

— 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#7. Alameda County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.1% (1,355,112 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% higher vaccination rate than California

— 51.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 30.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



#6. Contra Costa County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (942,778 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% higher vaccination rate than California

— 49.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than California



#5. San Francisco County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (731,937 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% higher vaccination rate than California

— 57.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 34.3% less cases per 100k residents than California



#4. San Mateo County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (643,225 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% higher vaccination rate than California

— 60.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 27.7% less cases per 100k residents than California



#3. Santa Clara County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (1,639,379 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% higher vaccination rate than California

— 47.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 26.8% less cases per 100k residents than California



#2. Marin County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.8% (224,710 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% higher vaccination rate than California

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— 40.1% less cases per 100k residents than California



#1. Imperial County

Population that is fully vaccinated: 93.1% (168,781 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% higher vaccination rate than California

— 125.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— 59.3% more cases per 100k residents than California