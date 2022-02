Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

FILE – Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and under while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 18 reached 933,154 COVID-19-related deaths and 78.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.1% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 17, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Yuba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (37,457 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (109 total deaths)

— 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,007 (16,526 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#49. Trinity County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (5,921 fully vaccinated)

— 31.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (20 total deaths)

— 21.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,380 (1,398 total cases)

— 49.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#48. Merced County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (138,829 fully vaccinated)

— 28.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (763 total deaths)

— 32.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,217 (67,246 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#47. Tuolumne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (28,018 fully vaccinated)

— 26.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (171 total deaths)

— 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,918 (12,485 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#46. Amador County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (20,536 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (77 total deaths)

— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,152 (8,806 total cases)

— 1.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#45. Sierra County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (1,562 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,349 (311 total cases)

— 53.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#44. Butte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (114,210 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (361 total deaths)

— 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,479 (38,312 total cases)

— 21.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#43. Kern County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (469,101 fully vaccinated)

— 25.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (2,072 total deaths)

— 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,978 (224,854 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#42. Calaveras County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (24,094 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (106 total deaths)

— 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,327 (7,495 total cases)

— 27.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#41. Tulare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (245,687 fully vaccinated)

— 24.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (1,278 total deaths)

— 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,618 (128,752 total cases)

— 23.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#40. Madera County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (83,132 fully vaccinated)

— 24.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (330 total deaths)

— 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,634 (41,903 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

#39. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (34,585 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (123 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,859 (10,855 total cases)

— 24.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#38. Glenn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (15,300 fully vaccinated)

— 23.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (39 total deaths)

— 34.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,467 (6,379 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#37. Plumas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (10,201 fully vaccinated)

— 22.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 66.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,893 (2,989 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#36. San Bernardino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (1,209,682 fully vaccinated)

— 20.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (6,372 total deaths)

— 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,407 (575,690 total cases)

— 18.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

#35. Stanislaus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (305,969 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (1,429 total deaths)

— 25.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,846 (131,310 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

#34. Riverside County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (1,419,737 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (6,049 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,574 (607,114 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#33. Colusa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (12,674 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,509 (4,419 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#32. Sutter County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (57,033 fully vaccinated)

— 16.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (209 total deaths)

— 3.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,425 (21,746 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

#31. San Joaquin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (453,453 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (2,021 total deaths)

— 27.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,561 (171,946 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#30. Fresno County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (594,636 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (2,543 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,349 (243,273 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

#29. El Dorado County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (115,817 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (189 total deaths)

— 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,080 (29,080 total cases)

— 32.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#28. Inyo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (10,995 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (52 total deaths)

— 38.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,713 (4,458 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

#27. Nevada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (61,965 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 121 (121 total deaths)

— 41.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,903 (16,862 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#26. Mono County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (9,003 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (5 total deaths)

— 83.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,255 (3,070 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#25. San Luis Obispo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (178,956 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (419 total deaths)

— 28.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,204 (54,369 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#24. Alpine County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (718 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)

— 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,160 (126 total cases)

— 50.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#23. Humboldt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (88,209 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (132 total deaths)

— 53.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,065 (19,066 total cases)

— 37.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#22. Solano County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (292,077 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (427 total deaths)

— 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,736 (83,869 total cases)

— 16.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#21. Placer County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (260,819 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (554 total deaths)

— 33.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,158 (68,344 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#20. Sacramento County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (1,021,348 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (2,721 total deaths)

— 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,035 (295,432 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

#19. Mendocino County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (58,505 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (108 total deaths)

— 40.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,606 (15,273 total cases)

— 21.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#18. Santa Barbara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (303,002 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (640 total deaths)

— 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,769 (88,267 total cases)

— 11.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#17. Yolo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (152,441 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (289 total deaths)

— 37.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,389 (38,342 total cases)

— 22.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#16. San Benito County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (44,192 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (91 total deaths)

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,915 (13,136 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

#15. Monterey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (306,525 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (682 total deaths)

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,378 (88,451 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#14. Ventura County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.7% (597,890 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (1,372 total deaths)

— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,184 (179,216 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

#13. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (2,269,354 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (6,374 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,188 (577,597 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

#12. Los Angeles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (7,207,914 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 296 (29,691 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,463 (2,757,043 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

#11. Santa Cruz County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (202,124 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (250 total deaths)

— 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,280 (47,212 total cases)

— 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

#10. Sonoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (380,819 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (431 total deaths)

— 58.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,706 (82,584 total cases)

— 25.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#9. Napa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.7% (106,974 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (127 total deaths)

— 55.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,709 (25,771 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#8. San Diego County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (2,670,929 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (4,914 total deaths)

— 29.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,190 (774,146 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

#7. Alameda County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (1,340,020 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (1,683 total deaths)

— 51.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,562 (260,093 total cases)

— 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

#6. Contra Costa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.0% (934,099 fully vaccinated)

— 15.7% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (1,179 total deaths)

— 51.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,913 (195,099 total cases)

— 24.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#5. San Francisco County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (729,192 fully vaccinated)

— 18.1% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 86 (756 total deaths)

— 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,690 (129,496 total cases)

— 34.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

#4. San Mateo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (637,551 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (595 total deaths)

— 62.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,138 (123,709 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

#3. Santa Clara County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.4% (1,626,513 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (2,130 total deaths)

— 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,320 (314,619 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

#2. Marin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.3% (223,426 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (255 total deaths)

— 52.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,828 (35,791 total cases)

— 38.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

#1. Imperial County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 87.8% (159,066 fully vaccinated)

— 25.4% higher vaccination rate than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (860 total deaths)

— 128.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,418 (64,183 total cases)

— 58.3% more cases per 100k residents than California