Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 2 reached 893,257 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 75.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 1, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Napa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (114 total deaths)

— 58.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,040 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,768 (23,097 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 795 (1,095 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#49. Sonoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (431 total deaths)

— 56.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,028 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (4 new deaths, +300% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,709 (77,654 total cases)

— 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,043 (5,158 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#48. Santa Cruz County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (240 total deaths)

— 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,025 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,821 (43,226 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,516 (4,142 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

#47. Solano County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (414 total deaths)

— 54.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (14 new deaths, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,020 (76,189 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 846 (3,786 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#46. Humboldt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (126 total deaths)

— 53.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,994 (17,614 total cases)

— 38.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 784 (1,063 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#45. El Dorado County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (184 total deaths)

— 52.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,006 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,179 (27,343 total cases)

— 33.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 707 (1,364 new cases, -26% change from previous week)

#44. Contra Costa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (1,102 total deaths)

— 52.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,001 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (10 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,906 (183,484 total cases)

— 25.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 931 (10,743 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#43. Alameda County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (1,607 total deaths)

— 52.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,000 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (24 new deaths, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,639 (244,661 total cases)

— 31.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (15,590 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#42. Colusa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 51.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,997 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,949 (4,083 total cases)

— 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 557 (120 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

#41. Marin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (253 total deaths)

— 51.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,992 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,074 (33,839 total cases)

— 38.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 608 (1,574 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

#40. Santa Clara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (2,035 total deaths)

— 47.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,968 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (30 new deaths, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,252 (294,038 total cases)

— 28.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 908 (17,508 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#39. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (112 total deaths)

— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,950 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,751 (15,712 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 969 (967 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#38. Mendocino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (104 total deaths)

— 40.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,922 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,080 (13,949 total cases)

— 24.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 991 (860 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#37. Yolo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (275 total deaths)

— 37.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,189 (35,696 total cases)

— 23.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (1,565 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#36. Yuba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (103 total deaths)

— 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,872 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,758 (15,543 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 933 (734 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#35. Placer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (523 total deaths)

— 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,870 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (5 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,143 (64,304 total cases)

— 23.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 778 (3,098 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#34. Santa Barbara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (606 total deaths)

— 32.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,851 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (16 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,571 (82,919 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,166 (5,206 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#33. Glenn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (39 total deaths)

— 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,083 (5,986 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 891 (253 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

#32. San Luis Obispo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (394 total deaths)

— 30.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,839 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (8 new deaths, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,966 (50,863 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,054 (2,985 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#31. San Diego County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (4,665 total deaths)

— 30.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,833 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (99 new deaths, +371% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,873 (730,189 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,537 (51,310 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#30. San Benito County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (90 total deaths)

— 28.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,816 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,838 (12,460 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 981 (616 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#29. Siskiyou County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (66 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,782 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,578 (6,347 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (121 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

#28. Monterey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (661 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,781 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (7 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,811 (81,652 total cases)

— 11.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 935 (4,060 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#27. Ventura County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (1,286 total deaths)

— 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,780 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (25 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,189 (170,797 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (6,971 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#26. Trinity County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (19 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,769 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,891 (1,338 total cases)

— 48.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (90 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

#25. Del Norte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (43 total deaths)

— 22.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,863 (4,968 total cases)

— 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,341 (373 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

#24. Butte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (354 total deaths)

— 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,425 (36,002 total cases)

— 22.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 758 (1,661 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#23. Sacramento County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (2,572 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,714 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (14 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,880 (277,514 total cases)

— 15.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 915 (14,197 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#22. Tuolumne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (91 total deaths)

— 16.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,341 (11,626 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,593 (868 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#21. Lassen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (55 total deaths)

— 10.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,632 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,258 (8,945 total cases)

— 37.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,002 (612 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#20. Amador County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (73 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,611 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,371 (8,098 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,202 (478 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#19. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (119 total deaths)

— 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,392 (9,910 total cases)

— 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (657 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#18. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (6,098 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (128 new deaths, +237% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,414 (553,030 total cases)

— 18.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (24,500 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#17. Sutter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (202 total deaths)

— 3.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,037 (20,400 total cases)

— 0.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 796 (772 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#16. Calaveras County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (96 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,075 (6,920 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,098 (504 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

#15. Madera County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (329 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,447 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,223 (38,109 total cases)

— 14.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,534 (2,413 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#14. Kern County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (1,967 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,385 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (21 new deaths, +950% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,416 (210,793 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (11,934 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#13. Tehama County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (145 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,357 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,616 (13,418 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (506 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#12. Riverside County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (5,767 total deaths)

— 15.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (106 new deaths, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,484 (580,183 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (21,129 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#11. Fresno County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (2,463 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (33 new deaths, +560% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,734 (227,135 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,357 (13,554 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#10. Stanislaus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (1,403 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,123 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,450 (123,623 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 943 (5,193 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#9. Shasta County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (462 total deaths)

— 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (10 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,536 (33,380 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (1,242 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#8. Kings County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (398 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,455 (49,636 total cases)

— 52.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,226 (3,404 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

#7. San Joaquin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (1,985 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (25 new deaths, +1150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,561 (164,324 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,205 (9,184 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

#6. Merced County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (740 total deaths)

— 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (10 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,873 (63,513 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,099 (3,052 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#5. Tulare County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (1,245 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,016 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (26 new deaths, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,737 (119,985 total cases)

— 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (5,620 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#4. Inyo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (50 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,421 (4,225 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 759 (137 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#3. Los Angeles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (28,678 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,843 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.5 (447 new deaths, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,260 (2,636,295 total cases)

— 23.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,485 (149,122 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#2. San Bernardino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (6,302 total deaths)

— 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,819 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (21 new deaths, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,438 (554,565 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 847 (18,461 new cases, -50% change from previous week)

#1. Imperial County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (846 total deaths)

— 132.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #477 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.1 (22 new deaths, +340% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,277 (58,490 total cases)

— 52.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,759 (3,187 new cases, -28% change from previous week)