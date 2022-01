Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 19 reached 854,292 COVID-19-related deaths and 67.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 38.7% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 18, 2021.

#50. San Francisco County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (694 total deaths)

— 59.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,458 (101,007 total cases)

— 36.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,821 (16,055 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

#49. Sonoma County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (419 total deaths)

— 56.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,024 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.4 (7 new deaths, +250% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,710 (62,829 total cases)

— 29.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,727 (8,538 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

#48. Santa Cruz County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (237 total deaths)

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,018 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.8 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,044 (32,906 total cases)

— 33.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,866 (5,098 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

#47. Solano County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (391 total deaths)

— 55.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (7 new deaths, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,138 (63,287 total cases)

— 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,472 (6,591 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#46. El Dorado County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 91 (175 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,009 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,222 (23,569 total cases)

— 32.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,084 (2,091 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

#45. Humboldt County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (125 total deaths)

— 53.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #3,002 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,665 (14,457 total cases)

— 40.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,410 (1,912 new cases, +140% change from previous week)

#44. Contra Costa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (1,086 total deaths)

— 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.8 (9 new deaths, +125% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,145 (151,636 total cases)

— 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,764 (20,352 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

#43. Alameda County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (1,564 total deaths)

— 52.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.2 (3 new deaths, -91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,848 (198,022 total cases)

— 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,828 (30,544 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#42. Colusa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 50.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,232 (3,713 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (220 new cases, +210% change from previous week)

#41. Marin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (251 total deaths)

— 50.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,980 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,670 (27,616 total cases)

— 40.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,123 (2,907 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#40. Santa Clara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (1,984 total deaths)

— 47.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,963 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.7 (13 new deaths, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,433 (239,685 total cases)

— 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,925 (37,117 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

#39. Nevada County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (111 total deaths)

— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,938 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,876 (12,844 total cases)

— 28.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,286 (1,283 new cases, +121% change from previous week)

#38. Mendocino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (102 total deaths)

— 39.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,715 (11,030 total cases)

— 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,352 (1,173 new cases, +124% change from previous week)

#37. Yolo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (270 total deaths)

— 37.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,886 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,800 (30,430 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,429 (3,152 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

#36. Yuba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (101 total deaths)

— 34.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,962 (13,344 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,530 (1,204 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

#35. Placer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (508 total deaths)

— 34.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.5 (10 new deaths, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,825 (55,069 total cases)

— 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,390 (5,536 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

#34. Santa Barbara County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (582 total deaths)

— 33.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,849 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (4 new deaths, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,356 (68,566 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,865 (8,329 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

#33. San Luis Obispo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (379 total deaths)

— 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,832 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (8 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,946 (42,315 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,528 (4,326 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

#32. San Diego County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (4,545 total deaths)

— 30.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,826 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (45 new deaths, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,131 (605,276 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 3,024 (100,959 new cases, +273% change from previous week)

#31. Glenn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (39 total deaths)

— 30.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,824 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,395 (5,223 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,071 (304 new cases, +127% change from previous week)

#30. San Benito County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (88 total deaths)

— 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.0 (5 new deaths, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,014 (10,686 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,710 (1,074 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

#29. Siskiyou County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (62 total deaths)

— 27.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,790 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,508 (5,446 total cases)

— 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 806 (351 new cases, +241% change from previous week)

#28. Ventura County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (1,234 total deaths)

— 25.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,774 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (17 new deaths, +183% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,345 (146,738 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,039 (17,251 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

#27. Monterey County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (647 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,763 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (2 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,986 (65,049 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,362 (5,912 new cases, +168% change from previous week)

#26. Trinity County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (19 total deaths)

— 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,735 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,052 (1,112 total cases)

— 49.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 415 (51 new cases, +240% change from previous week)

#25. Del Norte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (43 total deaths)

— 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,733 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,324 (4,262 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 877 (244 new cases, +217% change from previous week)

#24. Butte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (348 total deaths)

— 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,710 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.5 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,097 (30,899 total cases)

— 21.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,152 (2,525 new cases, +130% change from previous week)

#23. Sacramento County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (2,491 total deaths)

— 18.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,705 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.0 (16 new deaths, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,827 (230,124 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,769 (27,450 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

#22. Tuolumne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (91 total deaths)

— 14.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,660 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,513 (9,541 total cases)

— 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,505 (820 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

#21. Lassen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (55 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,593 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,797 (7,887 total cases)

— 43.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 841 (257 new cases, +272% change from previous week)

#20. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (117 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,582 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,656 (8,149 total cases)

— 29.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 868 (559 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

#19. Amador County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (73 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,567 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.0 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,973 (6,747 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,107 (440 new cases, +109% change from previous week)

#18. Orange County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (5,932 total deaths)

— 4.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,544 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (27 new deaths, +145% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,047 (477,837 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,739 (55,212 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

#17. Sutter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (198 total deaths)

— 4.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,422 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.1 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,143 (17,593 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,476 (1,431 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

#16. Calaveras County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (94 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,415 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,345 (5,667 total cases)

— 31.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,305 (599 new cases, +156% change from previous week)

#15. Madera County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (329 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, -88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,803 (31,155 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,514 (2,382 new cases, +138% change from previous week)

#14. Kern County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (1,944 total deaths)

— 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,344 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (17 new deaths, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,480 (184,362 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,489 (13,404 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

#13. Tehama County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (142 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,331 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,989 (11,708 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,132 (737 new cases, +143% change from previous week)

#12. Riverside County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (5,600 total deaths)

— 15.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (54 new deaths, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,426 (504,636 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,851 (45,727 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

#11. Fresno County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (2,425 total deaths)

— 24.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,128 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (20 new deaths, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,930 (189,130 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,568 (15,670 new cases, +114% change from previous week)

#10. Shasta County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (449 total deaths)

— 27.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,083 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (4 new deaths, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,215 (29,200 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 735 (1,324 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

#9. Stanislaus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (1,379 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,070 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (7 new deaths, -82% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,437 (107,034 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,412 (7,776 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

#8. Kings County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (392 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,027 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,011 (41,311 total cases)

— 50.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,953 (2,987 new cases, +141% change from previous week)

#7. Tulare County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (1,199 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,018 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (13 new deaths, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,603 (100,711 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,555 (7,251 new cases, +199% change from previous week)

#6. San Joaquin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 257 (1,958 total deaths)

— 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #2,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (31 new deaths, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,268 (139,232 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,883 (14,350 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

#5. Merced County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (718 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,996 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (12 new deaths, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,404 (53,881 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,558 (4,327 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

#4. Inyo County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (49 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,885 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,373 (3,675 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,617 (472 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

#3. Los Angeles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (27,805 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,830 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (273 new deaths, +98% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,501 (2,258,870 total cases)

— 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,961 (297,281 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

#2. San Bernardino County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (6,259 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #1,735 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.6 (79 new deaths, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,468 (489,812 total cases)

— 24.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,117 (46,160 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

#1. Imperial County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (821 total deaths)

— 131.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

— #474 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (10 new deaths, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,406 (49,663 total cases)

— 52.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 2,419 (4,384 new cases, +100% change from previous week)