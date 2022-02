FILE – An unemployment office on July 24, 2020 in Calexico, California in Imperial County, which has struggled throughout the pandemic with some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 15 reached 924,037 COVID-19-related deaths and 77.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now.

San Diego cracks the top 30 and has a higher transmission rate than Los Angeles County, according to the report, though it has a far lower ranking than Imperial County to the east.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Feb. 14, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Alameda County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (6,200 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,375 (256,965 total cases)

— 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (1,668 total deaths)

— 51.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (1,337,632 fully vaccinated)

#49. San Mateo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (2,855 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,005 (122,691 total cases)

— 27.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (589 total deaths)

— 62.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.1% (636,701 fully vaccinated)

#48. Modoc County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (33 new cases, +230% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,553 (933 total cases)

— 52.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (6 total deaths)

— 67.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (3,648 fully vaccinated)

#47. Ventura County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (3,222 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,041 (178,010 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (1,340 total deaths)

— 23.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (596,798 fully vaccinated)

#46. Contra Costa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 401 (4,628 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,760 (193,328 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (1,141 total deaths)

— 51.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.9% (932,736 fully vaccinated)

#45. Plumas County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (77 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,781 (2,968 total cases)

— 28.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 66.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (10,197 fully vaccinated)

#44. Placer County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (1,744 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,024 (67,810 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (554 total deaths)

— 32.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (260,395 fully vaccinated)

#43. San Bernardino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (9,564 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,270 (572,709 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (6,360 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (1,206,901 fully vaccinated)

#42. Butte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 445 (976 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,292 (37,902 total cases)

— 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 164 (360 total deaths)

— 20.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (114,030 fully vaccinated)

#41. Riverside County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (11,095 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,397 (602,740 total cases)

— 9.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (5,961 total deaths)

— 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (1,416,602 fully vaccinated)

#40. Santa Clara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 458 (8,825 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,130 (310,964 total cases)

— 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (2,093 total deaths)

— 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (1,624,251 fully vaccinated)

#39. Los Angeles County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 459 (46,061 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,245 (2,735,203 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (29,364 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (7,193,709 fully vaccinated)

#38. Humboldt County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (636 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,889 (18,827 total cases)

— 37.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (132 total deaths)

— 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (88,055 fully vaccinated)

#37. Mariposa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (81 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,329 (2,465 total cases)

— 35.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 35 (6 total deaths)

— 83.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (7,535 fully vaccinated)

#36. Sonoma County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 471 (2,326 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,524 (81,684 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (431 total deaths)

— 57.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (380,181 fully vaccinated)

#35. Sacramento County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 486 (7,546 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,867 (292,829 total cases)

— 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (2,686 total deaths)

— 16.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (1,018,999 fully vaccinated)

#34. San Joaquin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 487 (3,713 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,392 (170,662 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (2,014 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (452,377 fully vaccinated)

#33. Yolo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (1,076 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,176 (37,874 total cases)

— 22.7% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (286 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (152,165 fully vaccinated)

#32. El Dorado County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 490 (945 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,926 (28,784 total cases)

— 32.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (188 total deaths)

— 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (115,661 fully vaccinated)

#31. Siskiyou County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (215 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,770 (6,866 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 156 (68 total deaths)

— 24.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (20,677 fully vaccinated)

#30. Sutter County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (491 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,240 (21,566 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 218 (211 total deaths)

— 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (56,900 fully vaccinated)

#29. San Diego County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (17,394 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,974 (766,947 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (4,854 total deaths)

— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (2,666,793 fully vaccinated)

#28. San Benito County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 524 (329 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,771 (13,046 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (91 total deaths)

— 29.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.1% (44,058 fully vaccinated)

#27. Calaveras County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 538 (247 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,125 (7,402 total cases)

— 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (106 total deaths)

— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (24,062 fully vaccinated)

#26. Shasta County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 546 (983 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,735 (35,539 total cases)

— 11.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (473 total deaths)

— 27.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (82,212 fully vaccinated)

#25. Nevada County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 551 (550 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,759 (16,718 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (119 total deaths)

— 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (61,903 fully vaccinated)

#24. Merced County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (1,576 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,042 (66,759 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (758 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (138,395 fully vaccinated)

#23. Tehama County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (374 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,686 (14,114 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 232 (151 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.8% (27,207 fully vaccinated)

#22. Stanislaus County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (3,190 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,661 (130,292 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (1,406 total deaths)

— 23.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (305,258 fully vaccinated)

#21. Mendocino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 606 (526 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,443 (15,132 total cases)

— 21.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (107 total deaths)

— 40.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (58,456 fully vaccinated)

#20. Yuba County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 609 (479 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,838 (16,393 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (107 total deaths)

— 34.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (37,359 fully vaccinated)

#19. Glenn County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 613 (174 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,312 (6,335 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (39 total deaths)

— 33.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (15,267 fully vaccinated)

#18. Monterey County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 619 (2,688 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,219 (87,763 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (672 total deaths)

— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (305,811 fully vaccinated)

#17. Lassen County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 644 (197 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,586 (9,351 total cases)

— 37.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (55 total deaths)

— 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (8,662 fully vaccinated)

#16. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 661 (1,872 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,038 (53,899 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (416 total deaths)

— 28.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (178,721 fully vaccinated)

#15. Amador County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (265 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,921 (8,714 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (76 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (20,521 fully vaccinated)

#14. Lake County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (433 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,570 (10,669 total cases)

— 25.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (123 total deaths)

— 7.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (34,538 fully vaccinated)

#13. Santa Barbara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 677 (3,025 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,692 (87,923 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (631 total deaths)

— 31.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (302,405 fully vaccinated)

#12. Santa Cruz County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 680 (1,858 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,015 (46,488 total cases)

— 23.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 87 (239 total deaths)

— 57.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (201,648 fully vaccinated)

#11. Fresno County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 726 (7,251 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,073 (240,509 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (2,509 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (593,239 fully vaccinated)

#10. Tuolumne County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 727 (396 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,567 (12,294 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (125 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (27,963 fully vaccinated)

#9. Kern County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 782 (7,043 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,791 (223,169 total cases)

— 11.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (2,037 total deaths)

— 9.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (467,755 fully vaccinated)

#8. Tulare County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (3,703 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,358 (127,541 total cases)

— 23.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (1,273 total deaths)

— 32.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (245,003 fully vaccinated)

#7. Colusa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 886 (191 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,374 (4,390 total cases)

— 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (21 total deaths)

— 52.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.7% (12,654 fully vaccinated)

#6. Kings County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (1,440 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,104 (52,159 total cases)

— 53.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (415 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (66,834 fully vaccinated)

#5. Madera County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 953 (1,499 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,285 (41,353 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (330 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (82,967 fully vaccinated)

#4. Del Norte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,057 (294 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,574 (5,444 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (45 total deaths)

— 21.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (12,911 fully vaccinated)

#3. Solano County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,076 (4,817 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,566 (83,108 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (424 total deaths)

— 53.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.1% (291,324 fully vaccinated)

#2. Imperial County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,127 (2,043 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,137 (63,674 total cases)

— 58.2% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (860 total deaths)

— 130.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 87.3% (158,169 fully vaccinated)

#1. Napa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,151 (1,586 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,490 (25,469 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 90 (124 total deaths)

— 56.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (106,641 fully vaccinated)