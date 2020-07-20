Coronavirus: San Diego County reports 568 new cases, 3 more community outbreaks

SAN DIEGO – After tallying more than 600 new coronavirus cases in consecutive days, San Diego County public health officials reported 568 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.

The county and its health partners recorded 8,943 new tests Saturday, of which 6.4% were new positive cases. In the past week, the county is averaging more than 8,700 coronavirus tests a day. Its 14-day rolling average of positive cases remains at 6%.

Three new community outbreaks were reported Saturday, public health officials said. They were recorded at a bar/restaurant, a manufacturing facility and a preschool, respectively. Officials previously reported three other outbreaks from Friday tied to bar/restaurant, a gym and a government setting.

As with past reported outbreaks, the county did not disclose the names of the affected sites.

The county remains at more than double its trigger number for community outbreaks — defined by officials as “three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.” In the past seven days, the county has tallied 16 such outbreaks.

In total, the county now has had 23,682 cases of COVID-19 and 478 associated deaths. More than 9 percent of total cases have required hospitalization and about one-quarter of total hospitalized cases were in people admitted to the ICU.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to deliver an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. Last week, Newsom ordered indoor areas at establishments such as barbershops, churches, gyms and salons closed as the state hopes to slow the surge of virus cases.

Newsom also announced Friday new guidelines for school districts eyeing reopening for in-person learning this fall. Under the new rules, counties must be off the state’s watchlist for two weeks before on-campus learning can return.

Thirty-two counties representing roughly 80 percent of the state’s population are impacted by the decision, though some of California’s largest districts including San Diego Unified and Los Angeles Unified previously had shared plans to start the year exclusively online.

As of Sunday, the U.S. had compiled 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 — including more than 67,000 new cases — and was approaching 140,000 deaths, according to the CDC.