Coronavirus: San Diego County reports 560 new cases, 9 more deaths

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County’s COVID-19 cases total climbed over 18,000 on Thursday with county health officials reporting 560 new cases, nine more deaths and another community outbreak tied to a bar or restaurant.

Of the 8,950 tests reported to the county Wednesday, 6% were positive. The county’s 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases also is 6%, better than the county’s target of 8% but slightly up compared to figures reported Wednesday.

Almost 11 percent of the county’s COVID-19 cases now have required hospitalization.

In total, the county has reported 18,402 positive coronavirus cases and 415 deaths. The nine new deaths took place between June 27 and July 7, according to the county. Five of the deaths were women and four were men with ages ranging from 50 to 89 years.

Only one of deceased were reported as not having a chronic health condition, officials said.

As of Thursday, the county is reporting 15 community outbreaks in the past seven days. That figure includes the one additional outbreak and loses 10 from the previous day’s count. Community outbreaks are defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a single setting and in people in separate households, according to the county.