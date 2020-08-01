Coronavirus: San Diego County reports 529 new cases, 4 more deaths

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 15: Gisella Olivera receives a free COVID-19 test at a St. John’s Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic set up outside Walker Temple AME Church in South Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. A clinic official said most of the residents they are currently testing in their South Los Angeles clinics are Latinos. According to the California Department of Health, Latinos are currently 2.9 times more likely than white people to test positive for the coronavirus. California reported 11,000 new coronavirus infections today, the most in the state in a single day since the pandemic began. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County public health officials reported Saturday 529 new COVID-19 cases and the deaths of four more men with the county fast approaching 30,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Nearly 9,200 tests were reported to the county on Friday, of which 6% were positive new cases, which keeps the 14-day rolling average of new positive cases steady at 5.4%. In the past week, the county is averaging 7,707 daily tests, above its goal for the testing metric.

Three new community setting outbreaks were identified by county health officials Friday, a day after the county reported a whopping 13 such outbreaks. New outbreaks were reported at a restaurant/bar setting, a gym and a government setting.

Forty community outbreaks have been identified by county officials in the past week, a total more than five times its trigger number for modifying the local public health order.

The four new deaths occurred between July 24 and July 31, with ages ranging from 55 to 82-years-old. All four had underlying medical conditions, the county said in a news release.

In total, the county has recorded 29,577 cases of COVID-19 and 565 deaths. As of Saturday, the U.S. has had more than 4.5 million cases of the virus and 152,870 deaths, according to the CDC.