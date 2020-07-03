Coronavirus: San Diego County reports 489 new positive cases, 10 more deaths

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County officials reported 489 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Friday, adding to the county’s totals of 15,696 cases and 387 deaths.

Of the 7,307 tests reported to the county, 7% were positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 5.3%. Friday marked yet another day the county and its health partners have tallied more than 400 daily cases after recording a new high of 584 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, the county was added to the state’s monitoring list this week after a single-day record of 10 community outbreaks were reported Thursday. In the past seven days, the county has had 22 such outbreaks, hitting one of its 13 triggers for modifying the public health order.

The county is expecting to put in new restrictions as early as July 7. They potentially could impact a number of industries, including dine-in restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, museums and zoos.

In total, the county has conducted 366,174 COVID-19 tests. Of the total number of cases, 1,849 have resulted in hospitalizations and 503 have ended up in the ICU.