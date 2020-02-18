Coronavirus evacuees released from quarantine at MCAS Miramar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Nearly 165 people were allowed to leave MCAS Miramar for the first time in two weeks Tuesday after fleeing the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China and being quarantined at the base.

The group was the first and largest wave of evacuees to have arrived at the air station; a plane carrying about 65 people arrived two days later, and those evacuees will remain under quarantine on base until they have completed their 14-day isolation.

Two of the Miramar evacuees tested positive for the virus -- which health officials refer to specifically as COVID-19 -- and remained in isolated medical care at UC San Diego Health. Five more people from the group tested negative Monday after showing potential symptoms of coronavirus; it was unclear as of Tuesday when they would be allowed to leave.

Departing evacuees told FOX 5 they would be shuttled to nearby train stations and airports to catch rides home. Officials offered loans for tickets for people who couldn't afford to get home on their own.

#quarantine last day... I just had my last check..pass! Now I am all tagged and ready to go! I know this will always have a special place in my heart! A little emotional now. pic.twitter.com/wwTqftG0vx — Yu Lin (@wm_yin) February 18, 2020

Yu Lin, an evacuee from Minnesota who provided insight on Twitter throughout his two weeks at Miramar, said he was given a final health screening before getting officially approved to leave the base.

After 14 days at Miramar, some evacuees were feeling reflective, leaving behind tokens of their appreciation. Hand-written messages for medical staff were taped to a counter in the quarantine centers. "You are the best," one read. "Thank you so much."

"I'm grateful and thankful to the U.S. Government and the staff here," another note said. "You have done very, very well, very attentively and very warmly.

I stopped by the front desk and found all these thank-you notes taped on the counter. Speechless. #quarantine pic.twitter.com/vV1Qj2xsKQ — Yu Lin (@wm_yin) February 17, 2020

There were moments of levity, too. Lin shared a photo of evacuees tossing their surgical masks in the air as if they were graduation caps.

#quarantine graduation celebration..there were even few high fives pic.twitter.com/So7uYJ37lc — Yu Lin (@wm_yin) February 18, 2020