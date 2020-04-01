Convention center opens doors as temporary homeless shelter

SAN DIEGO — The convention center will open its doors Wednesday as a temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness, an unprecedented move in San Diego aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, three homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19 in San Diego, officials said, and they suspect that number will rise as a larger portion of the population can be tested.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the goal of the shelter is to provide a safe place for people who don’t have the option to “stay at home” and socially distance themselves from others. Setting people up with beds in the convention center and Golden Hall — which has already started serving as a shelter — will relieve crowding at existing shelters and give health workers a chance to educate and care for people experiencing homelessness.

The goal is to ultimately place 1,500 people in the convention center, Faulconer said. Just over 400 people will take the first beds at the shelter Wednesday.

Health workers will screen and then monitor people coming into the temporary shelters and make sure distancing guidelines are being followed, officials said. People showing symptoms or other health vulnerabilities will be temporarily placed in hotel and motel rooms that have been made available during the pandemic.

Organizers from existing homeless shelters, including the Alpha Project, will help move their current residents into the new centers. Faulconer acknowledged it will be a further challenge to get people still living on the streets into any kind of shelter.

“The education component is extremely important,” the mayor said. The city’s strategy is to increase the number of outreach teams on the streets informing unsheltered people about the risks of coronavirus, and telling them that help is available.

A team of case managers and housing experts will be available to work with people at the convention center to find a long-term home. As they do, officials hope it will open up more beds at shelters and make social distancing easier.

Both city and county funds are going toward the shelter, Faulconer said, and officials view the convention center as a “regional project.” That could mean ultimately bringing people to the shelter from elsewhere in the county, though the initial focus is on the urban center of San Diego.