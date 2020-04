SAN DIEGO — With an estimated 20 million kids headed to summer camps in the U.S. each year, Varsity Tutors is trying to fill the void left behind by a summer without group activities.

The company is putting on free camps online, which are available for sign-up now. There are programs for kids ages 5 to 18 and they will start at the end of the academic year.

Watch Heather Lake’s report on Varsity Tutors, and learn more on their website.