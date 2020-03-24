Comic-Con still on for now, even as convention center converts to shelter

SAN DIEGO — As the coronavirus pandemic forces organizers to cancel and postpone events all over the county, and the city prepares to convert the convention center into a homeless shelter, planning for the biggest event hosted in San Diego each year is still underway.

Comic-Con San Diego is scheduled for late July at the convention center, and organizers say they’re continuing to operate as if that won’t change.

“We applaud the actions of the city as they offer additional support to some of our community’s most vulnerable in these unprecedented times,” Comic-Con said in a statement emailed to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “And while we continue to explore WonderCon dates, we are diligently working on Comic-Con. Currently, our hope is that the event will occur July 23-26, 2020, as scheduled.”

The convention’s sister event, the aforementioned Wondercon in Anaheim, was scheduled for April and has already been postponed. But Comic-Con officials say they are carrying on with preparations for the mid-summer event, while obviously monitoring virus developments.

San Diego Tourism Authority CEO Joe Terzi struck a similar, cautiously optimistic tone:

“In our last conversation, which was last week, they said it’s business as usual and they continue to plan for July in San Diego. Logistically, it’s a very complex event to have, and they have a lot of work they have to do but they’ve been doing it for more than 40 years,” he told the Union-Tribune.

“From a noticing standpoint, my belief is they would have to make a decision by June.”

If the event could go on as planned it would be an economic boon for the city after a series of conventions canceled their plans to host events in San Diego in compliance with city, county and state orders to avoid gathering in groups.

