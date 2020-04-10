Coffee, pizza and more: Local businesses treat hospital workers

SAN DIEGO — Alvardo Hospital near San Diego State got a needed boost from a local coffee company and other businesses who wanted to give back to health care workers.

The team at Vendi Bean — which creates coffee vending machines — set up one of their units at the hospital and left it on “free mode” for a few hours, giving the hardworking medical staff a delicious boost.

Vendi Bean wasn’t the only business giving back — William Painter, a local sunglasses company, swung by to donate socks and Woodstocks Pizza plans to set up free food for the team at Alvarado later in the evening. All that, capped off with a siren salute from San Diego Fire-Rescue, makes for quite a day of the community showing health care workers that they’re appreciated.

If you want to donate food to Alvarado, people and businesses can call 619-229-4610 or email CMaillis@PrimeHealthcare.com.

To contribute to Alvardo’s sister-facility in National City, Paradise Valley Hospital, call 619-470-4251 or email MGHamby@PrimeHealthcare.com.



To donate personal protective equipment (PPE), donors can check the home pages of AlvaradoHospital.com and ParadiseValleyHospital.net.