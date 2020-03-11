Classes at SDSU to go online in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- All classes at San Diego State University will transition to online courses after spring break to minimize chances of transmitting the coronavirus, university officials said Tuesday.

The university is encouraging faculty to online classes as soon as possible, but web-based instruction will be mandatory after spring break, which runs from March 30 to April 3, officials said in a news release. Some exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis for small lab courses, art studios and other courses with field studies or clinical components, the university said.

University authorities will decide whether to cancel or delay campus events based on criteria including:

How important the event is to the university's mission

Whether the event can be hosted virtually

Whether the event will attract out-of-area attendees

Whether the audience will be at high risk from coronavirus because of age or health

Event size