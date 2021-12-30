Civil rights leader Shane Harris tests positive for COVID for second time

Shane Harris, president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, speaks on Thursday, July 8, 2021 about his new open government campaign called “Boost Democracy,” which is being adopted by the San Diego Unified School District. The plan establishes a text message notification system to alert users when the issue they care about is coming up in a meeting.

SAN DIEGO — Rev. Shane Harris, who leads the organization People’s Association of Justice Advocates in San Diego, announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Harris said on Twitter that he went to the hospital early Thursday morning after experiencing symptoms he felt were related to coronavirus.

“I’m experiencing symptoms in the chest area more than when I had it in 2020,” he tweeted. “Vaccinated or Unvaccinated this is a horrible disease that has stripped life as we know it away. Love on your family and friends because life tomorrow is not guaranteed. Lift up some prayer for me please.”

In 2020, he tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time after returning to San Diego from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he helped to lead protests with the family of George Floyd.

Harris added that he will return to his daily operations in the new year upon receiving a negative test.