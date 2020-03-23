City to use Golden Hall, convention center as homeless shelters during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — San Diego will use the city’s two major event spaces as homeless shelters in an effort to get people inside and slow the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other local officials announced Monday.

Faulconer said more than 5,000 people in the city do not have the option to “stay home,” as ordered by state and local governments last week, because they have no permanent residence.

To address that, the mayor said the city will need more beds available at homeless shelters and more volunteers to assist those facilities. To that end, city officials have converted Golden Hall downtown into a shelter and are preparing to do the same with the San Diego Convention Center, Faulconer said.

Beds at Golden Hall will be available as early as this week, according to the mayor, with the convention center to follow later.

San Diego County has set up hand-washing stations in more than 200 locations to help those without easy access to a bathroom and has sent outreach teams to provide hygiene kits and information about coronavirus, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. Public health nurses have also been sent to nine different shelters around the county to assess the population and make sure people with symptoms are treated and isolated.

Hotel rooms have been made available for people who need to be quarantined, including those experiencing homelessness.

The city said more details about the plans and options to volunteer or donate would be available on their website.

Faulconer was joined by state Rep. Todd Gloria, state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and City Councilman Chris Ward in a news conference about the new measures at Golden Hall.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said his office estimates as many as 60,000 people experiencing homelessness could contract the virus. Newsom pledged to spend $150 million on a statewide level to combat the spread.

Check back for updates on this developing story.