City schools announce learning program, meal options for kids stuck at home

SAN DIEGO — Education officials gathered at a City Heights middle school to update parents on how city schools will provide for kids who are home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

San Diego Unified — along with every other school district in the county — has closed its campuses until at least April to help contain the spread of the virus. In the meantime, officials said they will offer the program “At-Home Learning: Where Children Matter.”

The initiative includes a broadcast that will air on KPBS-2, the local PBS station’s secondary channel, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with different time blocks designated for different grade levels.

Viewers can watch KPBS-2 via antenna on 15.2, through Cox on channel 811 and through Spectrum on channel 1277. View the channel’s programming guide here.

There will also be a digital component with access to an online library of free PBS educational resources, and San Diego Unified made a set of lesson plans and other resources available on their website.

District Superintendent Cindy Marten and members of the Board of Education held a news conference to announce the new program at Clark Middle School, one of the sites where district families are able to pick up free food, including fresh produce, during the closures through a partnership between the district and the organization Feeding San Diego.

View our full list of schools where kids can still get free meals during the closures.