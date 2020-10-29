City offers safe trick-or-treating alternative at rec centers

SAN DIEGO – With Halloween just a few days away, many are still trying to decide what they should or shouldn’t do.

“I have my son Jaden, and daughter here in the car,” Dulce Sandoval, a San Diego resident, told FOX 5 outside the City Heights Recreation Center Wednesday. “They were disappointed we wouldn’t be trick-or-treating this year. So, I looked around for things to do and stay safe at the same time.”

Sandoval and her kids drove to the rec center for a walk-up, drive-up Halloween even where kids receive food and candy.

“We had to make the best of it,” said Casper Zamudio, an employee for the city.

Zamudio says 27 different rec center locations around the city will be holding candy hand out events from Wednesday through Saturday, depending on the location. It’s an option for kids who want candy, but for parents who don’t feel comfortable letting them go door-to-door. View the full list here.

“We don’t encourage trick-or-treating at all,” she added.

However, others in the county do still plan on heading out for the tradition.

“I was seeing notices on social media, ‘what are you doing? Is anyone participating?’” said Rachel Loader, a mom from Imperial Beach.

Loader said she plans to take her two kids out this Saturday but wondered which doors she could knock on, and who was participating. So, she posted on Facebook to see if people wanted to join in and offer up their addresses to allow visitors.

“Over 115 families said they were going to do it,” she said.

She’s still working on finalizing the map. She’s also heard from other parents who don’t appreciate the efforts she’s making.

“As long as they are following social distance guidelines, many of us don’t see a problem with it,” she said. “We do know others do and are concerned about it and they are more than welcome not to participate.”