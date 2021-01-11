City of Tijuana will begin ticketing people for not wearing face masks as pandemic persists

Municipal Police officers in Tijuana will begin ticketing people not wearing facemasks in public. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Tijuana officials are ordering the city’s police department to start ticketing people not wearing face masks in public.

Municipal police officers will be in charge of enforcing the new mandate. Fines will be between 430 and 1,300 pesos or $21-$65.

If you stroll through downtown Tijuana, you’ll notice a lot of people do wear face coverings, but it’s also easy to spot those who don’t.

“We need to require stronger measures, so people understand, that’s why I think this is a super idea,” said resident Andrés Rojo. “We are one of the state’s with the most cases and there’s a lot of misinformation out there and people’s irresponsibility has created this crisis we’re living in.”

The Tijuana City Council has approved fines for people not wearing facemasks in public. (Courtesy:City of Tijuana)

Other citizens seem to agree with Rojo.

“It’s a good option considering the amount of cases, so many people sick, so it is a good measure,” said Adolfo Hernández, a Tijuana taxi driver. “It’s been what seven, eight months and people still don’t get it’s a real virus that we’re dealing with.”

If people can’t afford to pay the fine, Tijuana’s city council will allow residents to provide community service instead.

“The essence of this action is to protect people’s lives, this is the primary aim,” said councilmember José Refugio Cañada.

Police officers can issue warnings at their discretion.

Since the pandemic started, 12,366 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city of Tijuana according to Baja California’s Secretary of Health with 2,592 deaths reported.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.