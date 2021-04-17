Churches prepare for Sunday service without capacity limits

EL CAJON — The state has lifted capacity limits on churches and places of worship which means tomorrow they can fully open their doors for Sunday service.

Churches across the county like the Rock Church are gearing up to welcome worshippers inside at full capacity, but they will still have public health guidelines in place.

“We’re open 100 percent and we’re so excited. It’s been thirteen months which I would have never imagined in my life to go 13 months without being in a building but ministry has continued,” says Rock Church Senior Pastor Miles McPherson.

McPherson says while the church stopped indoor worship, it still offered church online and outdoors during the pandemic.

“Not only were we still doing church,” says McPherson. “We were still serving the community which is the most important thing is that we’re looking at how can we help? Sometimes when you have hard times you think about self preservation and we just said we got to keep helping the community. That was the most important thing. We didn’t want to forget who we are.”

The Rock Church will have indoor services at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at several campus locations. The church is asking worshippers to wear masks upon arrival, and temperature checks will be required.

“We’ll have all those guidelines,” says McPherson. “I think everybody has a different pain threshold and different fear threshold. We encourage people to wear their mask when they come in. When they get to their seat, it’s like a restaurant you know if you want to take your mask off. Social distance, seat yourself away from people.”

McPherson is excited to welcome worshippers inside once again.

“Even though online church is very valuable and reaches a lot people, there’s nothing like being in the house of God with the family of God and that’s what I think will be a big blessing,” says McPherson.

The Rock Church is also still offering service outdoors for those who are not comfortable going inside.