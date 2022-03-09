CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Another San Diego County school district will lift its mask mandate this month.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District’s Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday night to lift the district’s mask mandate March 21, one week after the state’s mask mandate for schools expires. Gov. Gavin Newsom previously announced the state’s school mask requirement will end after March 11, largely leaving it up to individual school districts to decide how to proceed.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement last month.

The district’s board said it’s choosing to leave masks in place for an extra week to allow more time to hire custodial staff and improve air filtration systems.

A number of public speakers addressed the board on the issue with many passionately pleading for the mandate to end immediately. No one spoke out at the meeting during the agenda item’s public comment portion in favor of a mask mandate remaining in place.

The district says it also met with multiple stakeholders and groups on this topic, including labor groups, who support optional masking.

Mask-choice in the CVESD will be implemented March 21, which marks the start of spring break for students. It first will apply to staff and eventually students once they return to campus.