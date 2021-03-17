Chula Vista Elementary district sets date for return to in-person classes

File – A student works at his desk in the Chula Vista Elementary School District with a mask on during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: CVESD)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Nearly 30,000 students in the Chula Vista Elementary School District will have a chance to head back on campus starting April 12, administrators announced this week.

The South Bay school district will start welcoming kids back on campus in a hybrid format starting that Monday — the same week other large districts in the county plan to return to some degree of in-person learning. It will be the first time kids are back on campus in the Chula Vista district daily since the start of the pandemic.

“Starting school in a hybrid format ensures that a limited number of students are on campus at any one time, allowing protocols such as physical distancing to be more easily implemented,” officials explained in a news release Wednesday. “In CVESD, the hybrid model consists of half-day instruction in an a.m./p.m. format Monday – Thursday, with Fridays reserved for distance learning.”

The decision officially came after a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, where a majority of the board determined that with the county having moved to the state’s red tier, conditions met for teachers and precautions in place or on the way, it was time to bring kids back on campus. Parents who want their kids to remain in online learning will have that option, as well.

Teachers will return to campus to prepare on April 5 at the earliest, and the district said parents can learn more about the reopening format at a virtual town hall meeting on March 23 at 6 p.m. The district website will have further updates.

The “overwhelming majority” of the district’s roughly 4,700 employees will be vaccinated by the time school resumes in person, administrators said.

School officials acknowledged that the South Bay region has been particularly hard-hit during the pandemic but voiced optimism that bring kids back into the classroom could be a step toward long-awaited normalcy.

“We are very excited to welcome back students to in-person instruction,” said Superintendent Francisco Escobedo, Ed.D. “We are going above and beyond when it comes to safety protocols and requirements. We also know that students and families have suffered immensely during the pandemic from the prolonged school closures. Now, it is time to heal.”

San Diego Unified School District is planning for an April 12 opening as well, with hybrid online and in-person learning. Cajon Valley Union School District in East County will also return on that date, but with a schedule more closely mirroring pre-pandemic conditions, with in-person instruction five days a week.