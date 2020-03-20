Chula Vista councilman with coronavirus now in ICU

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla, who announced last week that he tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit, his daughter said Thursday.

Padilla was admitted to UCSD Thornton Hospital ICU, where he is receiving additional treatment including a respirator to aid with difficulty breathing, his daughter Ashleigh said in a statement.

“My father asked me to pass on a message: Everyone needs to take COVID-19 seriously. Please follow the advice of our public health professionals to reduce spread of the virus and take precautions to keep your families and our community safe.”