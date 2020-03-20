Chula Vista councilman with coronavirus now in ICU

Watch Now
The California Coastal Commission Friday elected Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla as its first openly LGBT chair.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla, who announced last week that he tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit, his daughter said Thursday.

Padilla was admitted to UCSD Thornton Hospital ICU, where he is receiving additional treatment including a respirator to aid with difficulty breathing, his daughter Ashleigh said in a statement.

“My father asked me to pass on a message: Everyone needs to take COVID-19 seriously.  Please follow the advice of our public health professionals to reduce spread of the virus and take precautions to keep your families and our community safe.”

