Chula Vista approves new loans for small businesses

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista City Council approved a $200,000 recovery loan program to help local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has been hit hard by COVID-19. More than 580 people have been diagnosed, which is one of the highest numbers of cases in the county.

Council members say small businesses are the backbone of the city’s economy. Roughly 98% of them have 10 or fewer employees. And it’s no secret they’ve been hit the hardest.

“Most of our front house staff we’ve had to let go. All of our cooks we kept on,” explained Alan Cassell, the co-owner of Tavern at the Vogue on 3rd Avenue. It’s a street predominantly made up of small, local businesses in Chula Vista. Cassell and his team opened in August 2019.

A few blocks away is La Bella Pizza Garden. It’s a family owned Italian restaurant that’s been operating since 1955. “Third generation, 65 years. It’s just a year older than me,” said Anthony Raso, who is one of the owners.

Both Cassell and Raso say regardless of how long they’ve been in business, they need help. “Things just don’t go away. Utilities, you can’t shut everything completely down. And then you have all the expenses of life. Even something, something would be nice,” said Raso.

Cassell told FOX 5: “Anything that we would get from anybody right now would probably just go to marketing or payroll, to assist with former or new employees that we would bring on.”

Tuesday, city council approved a 90-day economic recovery plan that will provide small businesses with some new resources. The resolution passed unanimously. It will go toward things like financial and technical assistance as well as marketing and promotional help.

The $200,000 is coming from the 3rd Avenue Small Business Loan Program. Although the help is vital, Cassell says he needs more information before he commits to applying for the loan.

“I’d like to learn more about it. I haven’t heard much. I’d love to hear about anything that helps small business,” Cassell said.

The 90-day economic recovery plan will be updated every 90 days with new actions and status updates on the previously identified actions. Next week, city council is meeting again to further discuss the plan.

Deputy City Manager Eric Crockett says it could be mid-June before businesses like Tavern at the Vogue and La Bella Pizza Garden can apply for the loan.