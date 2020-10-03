Chris Christie, former NJ governor, tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/CNN) — Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, has tested positive for COVID-19 — after helping currently positive Pres. Donald Trump prepare for the Presidential debate earlier this week.

Christie made the announcement on Twitter, saying:

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie joins the growing list of politicians and Trump Administration colleagues to test positive, with other positive tests including First Lady Melania Trump, former top White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, Rep. Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Republican Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah.

It’s been suspected that the positive cases could possibly be tied to the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was recently nominated for the Supreme Court, and celebrated at the event.

While the event was outdoors, many top Republicans were not wearing masks or observing social distancing, according to the New York-Times.

It’s not yet certain whether or not the Barrett Rose Garden ceremony was a “super spreader” event.