CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, according to a statement released by the agency.

Dr. Walensky is up to date with her vaccines and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated. She will be isolating at home and will participate in any planned meetings virtually.

The CDC stated senior staff members and close contacts have been notified of Dr. Walensky’s positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.