SAN DIEGO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70% of the U.S. can ditch the mask, but not San Diego County.

The new guidelines categorize counties by low, medium and high-risk levels. The levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the CDC, San Diego County is in the “high-risk” area, recommending everyone to mask up indoors in public regardless of vaccination. The new recommendation by the agency is confusing some residents, as the state department is only requiring unvaccinated people to mask up indoors.

“We are getting word from everywhere, so that’s where it comes down to personal preference,” Chula Vista resident Raudel Leanio said.

Despite the CDC update, federal mandates still require everyone to wear a mask inside public transportation including airports, planes, trains and buses.

“I know they are still needed at school and at the airport, so hopefully we are able to continue to progress along and get to a point where we can get back to normal again,” said Julian Sainz, of Chula Vista.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced that all but 5% of COVID-19 related rules will end between now and June 30, but the state of emergency will remain.