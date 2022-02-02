CDC adds Mexico to level 4 ‘very high’ risk category for travel

SAN DIEGO — Mexico is one of the top travel destinations for San Diegans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just added the country to its “very high” risk category and are urging people to avoid the country.

When there are more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 cases in the past 28 days, the CDC will move a country to level 4. Mexico also experienced a record number of infections in the past month.

“Last month, all international searches were up and top of that list was Mexico,” said Gabe Saglie, senior editor at Travelzoo, “so clearly Mexico continues to be a very desirable international destination.”

The level 4 designation doesn’t mean travelers are restricted from going to Mexico. It just means the CDC is recommending extra precautions if traveling there.

“At the end of the day, (it) boils down to our own personal comfort levels around traveling at all, traveling across the border, traveling internationally,” Saglie said.

Mexico joins more than 100 others already on the “very high” risk list. The CDC advises those who do still choose to travel to Mexico to be up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

“You have to be the one to decide whether to travel or not and where to travel,” said Doug Shupe with the Automobile Club of Southern California. “We also recommend that during these constantly changing times to work with a reputable travel advisor.”

A recent AAA study also found one-third of Americans planning a trip in 2022 planned on purchasing travel insurance, something now highly recommended by travel agents.

“More and more providers are covering certain losses that are associated with COVID-19, but you need to know what your travel insurance is going to cover and what it won’t cover,” Shupe said.

On the flip side, resorts and airlines also have adjusted during the pandemic.

“Things like not being dinged with change fees around an international flight. You’re not paying up to the $400 change fees that we were looking at pre-COVID, you get to retain your credit for a year plus in many cases,” said Saglie.