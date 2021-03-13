Carlsbad Unified to bring secondary students back next week

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Carlsbad Unified says secondary students will return to classrooms next week on a hybrid learning schedule.

The school district said a limited number of seventh, ninth and tenth graders will come back to campus Tuesday with a 2-day per week hybrid schedule officially starting on Thursday, when the county is expected to be in the red tier.

Carlsbad Unified was one of three North County school districts that saw their reopening plans denied by the state last week. Carlsbad submitted another request to bring students back in smaller groups, one cohort of students per day consisting of two grade levels per site, while the county is still in the purple tier. The request was approved Friday, the district said.

Also on Friday, the state met its goal of administering 2 million vaccine doses in California’s hard-hit communities. That triggered the relaxing of some thresholds for moving to less-restrictive tiers on the state reopening system.

San Diego County is expected to be moved into the less-restrictive red tier on Tuesday and the new restrictions would go into effect on Wednesday, state health leaders said.

Carlsbad Unified expects to begin the 2-day hybrid learning model March 22:

Cohort A (all grades 6-12): on campus Monday and Tuesday

Cohort B (all grades 6-12): on campus Thursday and Friday

Advisory and distance learning on Wednesdays

Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Churchill said middle school and high school principals will send information by Monday about welcoming Cohort A for seventh, ninth and 10th grades back to campus Tuesday.

Click here to see the superintendent’s week of March 15 at a glance.

Check back for updates on this developing story.