Carlsbad public schools to close starting March 16

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Following the lead of the state's two largest school districts, Carlsbad Unified School District announced it would close its campuses for in-person instruction starting Monday, March 16.

"We will provide more information later today; stay tuned for further updates," the district said in a statement. "Our highest priority is the health and safety of our students, families, staff and community. Thank you for your patience in these unprecedented times."

It was not immediately clear when campuses would reopen, but Los Angeles Unified and San Diego Unified planned to stay closed until at least April 6.

The district is posting updates on their website.

